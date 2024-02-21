Ablakwa calls on gov't to replace flood victims' lost ID cards and passports

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, is urging the government to promptly replace lost national identity cards, passports, and other documents for individuals affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.



Ablakwa contends that replacing vital documents such as birth certificates, health insurance cards, voter ID cards, passports, and Ghana cards is crucial on humanitarian grounds to alleviate the suffering of those affected.



Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Ablakwa stated "I'm calling on the government to replace thousands of lost Ghana Cards, Health Insurance Card, Voter ID Cards, Birth Certificates and Passports. For victims of far-reaching catastrophic consequences of the September 5, 2023 spillage, from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority."



"The time has come for the relevant public institutions to carry out a special and comprehensive exercise in all affected constituencies to immediately replace these important documents," he added.