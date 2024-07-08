Ablakwa commends Local Government Minister for his commitment to protecting state lands

General News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has praised Local Government Minister Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah for swiftly addressing the illegal attempt to seize Parks and Gardens land in Accra.



Private developers, Dani Ike, falsely claimed ownership and placed containers on the land, but the Minister had them removed and took legal action.



The court dismissed the developers' case due to lack of documentation.



Ablakwa commended the Minister's commitment to protecting government lands, emphasizing that the Ministry will continue to secure titles and prevent encroachment.