Ablakwa condemns Presidential meddling in Parliamentary affairs

Friday, 22 March 2024

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has voiced criticism against Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, over recent actions perceived as undermining Parliament's independence.



Nana Bediatuo's letter to the Clerk of Parliament, advising against transmitting the anti-LGBT+ Bill for presidential assent due to ongoing legal challenges, has sparked controversy and drawn rebuke from opposition lawmakers and Speaker Alban Bagbin.



In a social media post dated March 20, 2024, Ablakwa expressed concern over the perceived attempt to exert control over Parliament, highlighting the need to uphold its constitutional autonomy.



Ablakwa's post, accompanied by company registration documents linked to Bediatuo, questioned the extent of presidential influence over parliamentary affairs and emphasized the importance of respecting Parliament's independence.



Meanwhile, Speaker Bagbin, in his official response to President Akufo-Addo's stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill, accused the presidency of contravening the Constitution and cited an injunction against Parliament as a reason for halting the approval of ministerial nominees.



However, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, denied receiving any injunction related to the case brought by MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, clarifying that no legal constraints exist to impede Parliament's functions.



