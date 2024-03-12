Ablakwa criticizes GNPC board for doubling allowances amid economic hardship

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has brought to light documents revealing an increase in allowances for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Board members, shedding light on what he sees as a concerning pattern of financial management amid Ghana's economic challenges.



In a detailed exposé, Ablakwa disclosed that intercepted memos from GNPC indicated that approved new rates for per diem and hotel allowances were granted for the Board Chairman, Freddie Blay, the Chief Executive, and other Board Members in 2022. This move, according to Ablakwa, came at a time when Ghana's economy was facing significant strain, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors.



Ablakwa expressed deep concern over what he perceives as a lack of fiscal prudence, especially in light of government calls for austerity measures and financial cutbacks across various sectors. He emphasized that at a time when citizens are being asked to tighten their belts and make sacrifices, it is unacceptable for officials to grant themselves substantial increases in allowances.



According to the documents revealed by Ablakwa, the daily hotel rate allowance for GNPC Board members saw a significant rise, jumping from $400 to $1000, €400 to €1000, or £400 to £1000, depending on the travel destination. Additionally, per diem allowances for the Board Chairman surged from $500 to $850, €500 to €850, or £500 to £850, while the CEO and other board members also saw increases, ranging from $500 to $700, €500 to €700, or £500 to £700, depending on the travel location.



However, the most alarming revelation, according to Ablakwa, was the proposal to double the salary of the GNPC CEO, Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah. This proposal has sparked outrage among insiders, who perceive it as favoritism towards the CEO, especially considering his familial connection to President Akufo-Addo as his nephew.



Ablakwa has expressed his disappointment and frustration over what he sees as preferential treatment and unchecked discretion in determining salaries and allowances for officials of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He has pledged to propose new legislation to end this practice, calling for greater transparency and accountability in financial management across all sectors.



The revelation has sparked public debate and scrutiny, with many questioning the priorities and financial management practices of government agencies, particularly in light of Ghana's economic challenges. Calls for accountability and oversight have intensified, with citizens demanding answers and assurances that taxpayer funds are being used responsibly and judiciously.



