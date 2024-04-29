Ablakwa criticizes govt's lack of support for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has voiced frustration over the government's failure to fulfill its pledge of assistance to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, months after the incident occurred.



Ablakwa attributed the lack of action to the voting patterns of people in the affected areas, particularly in the Oti and Volta regions.



Speaking on the JoyFM Super Morning Show, he suggested that the government would have been more responsive to the plight of the victims if they were more aligned with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He criticized the government's prioritization of projects in certain constituencies, such as the ongoing road construction in Ejisu ahead of the by-election, contrasting it with the neglect of the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.



Ablakwa highlighted the inadequacy of housing settlements provided by individuals and corporate entities for the over twelve thousand displaced individuals around Mepe and its environs. He also expressed concerns about the lack of clarity regarding the alleged ¢80 million spent by the government on resettlement efforts.



Despite individual and collective efforts to provide assistance, Ablakwa emphasized that the government's obligations to resettle and compensate the victims have not been adequately fulfilled.



The Akosombo Dam spillage, carried out by the Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, displaced over 27,000 people and led to widespread power cuts in affected communities along the lower Volta Basin, as reported by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).