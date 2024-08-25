Ablakwa exposes Akufo-Addo's inconsistent stance on Judgment Debts

Politics of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the outspoken Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has fiercely criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for what he describes as negligence and deliberate attempts to conceal the truth about the state’s handling of judgment debts.



In a recent discussion with Randy Abbey and Nana Akomea on Metro TV, Ablakwa raised concerns over the ruling government's inconsistent approach



to contesting civil litigation, particularly in cases involving massive financial implications for the nation.



Ablakwa's critique centered on a recent U.S. court ruling where Ghana was slapped with a staggering $111 million judgment debt in favor of the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).



He pointed out that despite President Akufo-Addo's claims of vigorously contesting judgment debts to avoid unnecessary payouts, the government failed to defend itself adequately in this case.



Ablakwa highlighted that the administration's inaction and failure to appear in court have compounded the country’s financial burden, resulting in an increased liability due to compounded interest.



The North Tongu MP further questioned the sincerity of the government's defense strategy, suggesting that there is a stark contrast between the president's assurances and the reality on the ground. He accused the government of a lackluster attitude, which contradicts the president’s promise of contesting every judgment debt.



Ablakwa also criticized the government for settling some debts quietly, without public knowledge, which he believes undermines transparency and accountability.



Ablakwa's comments also touched on the broader issue of government contracts and the apparent selective enforcement of their terms. He argued that the government's failure to properly terminate contracts, as seen in the West Blue case, has led to unnecessary financial losses.



He warned that such practices not only erode public trust but also place an undue burden on the national treasury.





