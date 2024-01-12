Ablakwa introduced Shalimar Abbiusi to me – Cheddar on how he met Belgian

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Justice Caesar, the founder and leader of the emerging political force in the country, New Force Movement, has provided insights into how he crossed paths with repatriated Belgian national, Shalimar Abbiusi.



Shalimar formerly served as the spokesperson for the New Force Movement.



Shalimar Abbiusi, prior to her arrest and subsequent extradition, played a prominent role in the New Force Movement, presenting the activities of the political entity through various social media posts.



However, she faced legal troubles and was charged with acquiring a student residence permit using false declarations, a claim contested by her legal representatives.



Despite the Kaneshie District Court dropping charges against her, she was rearrested and repatriated shortly thereafter.



Addressing the criticism surrounding Shalimar's involvement in Ghanaian politics and his absence during her legal issues, Nana Kwame Bediako, in an interview on TV3 NewDay, shed light on the circumstances leading to their collaboration.



He revealed that Shalimar became the spokesperson for the New Force Movement because no Ghanaian was willing to take on the role.



"In the beginning of the New Force with the mask and everything, we had been speaking to several people to take various roles. We tried so many people to be the spokesperson, but they were all scared. We were struggling," explained Nana Kwame Bediako.



He further clarified that Shalimar, who had been in the country for over three years and previously worked as a presenter for GHOne and is a model, was introduced to him by Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP.



The meeting occurred at Mepe during a donation event, and they began collaborating after discussing the goals of the New Force Movement.



“Shalimar was a girl that had been in the country for over three years. She had already worked as a presenter for GHOne and model before I met her. I only met her at Mepe when we went to do the donation there.



"I met her through Hon Ablakwa (North Tongu MP). We started talking after, so she asked what she can do after she heard about what we’re doing,” he said in the exclusive interview.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NAY/AE