Ablakwa raises alarm over 700 unaddressed cases by parliamentary committees

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that about 700 cases referred to various committees in Parliament for investigations have not been acted upon by the designated committees.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and some Members of Parliament have over the period lamented the delay in the presentation of committee reports on matters of national interest to the plenary for consideration.



While raising concern about the delay by the Majority Caucus to expedite the composition of its members on the ad-hoc committee set up to probe matters relating to the stalled National Cathedral project, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa called on the Speaker to crack the whip on the leadership of such committees.



“We are either taking our constitutional mandate seriously or not. The people don’t elect us to come to this House to waste time and not attend to matters urgently and to derelict on our constitutional mandate, and so I think it is time to crack the whip.”



“The last time we were at a workshop, the clerk said there were about 700 referrals that have not been covered, and it doesn’t speak well of us.”