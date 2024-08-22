Ablakwa releases list of govt officials, others he has accused of buying state lands

General News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: 3news

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused several top officials of buying state lands.



The list includes Joseph Boahen Aidoo (CEO of COCOBOD), Ibrahim Mohammed Awal (former Tourism Minister), Dr. Ernest Yedu Addison (Bank of Ghana Governor), Elsie Addo Awadzi (Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor), Maxwell Opoku-Afari (Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor), Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie (Presidential Emoluments Committee Chair), and others.



Ablakwa criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government for not disclosing the full details of these transactions and called for greater transparency.