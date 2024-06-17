You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951520

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

"Ablakwa's anti-Akan politics worrying" - Ashanti youth group

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The group claims Ablakwa consistently targets individuals of Akan descent in his attacks The group claims Ablakwa consistently targets individuals of Akan descent in his attacks

The Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice (ADYJ) has strongly denounced the politics of NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accusing him of perpetuating anti-Akan sentiments and engaging in "hate politics".

The group claims Ablakwa consistently targets individuals of Akan descent in his attacks, undermining the principles of elective governance, Asaaseradio.com reports.

According to George Opoku Amponsah, the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment