Ablakwa to petition Bagbin over Bryan Acheampong’s attempt to buy SSNIT hotels

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, plans to petition the Speaker of Parliament regarding Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s failure to seek permission from the Speaker's office before attempting to purchase SSNIT’s shares in four hotels.



Ablakwa has already requested the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and stop the sale of Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Ridge Royal Hotel to the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong.



In an interview with Citi News, Ablakwa expressed confidence that the Speaker will take necessary actions to prevent the sale.



"I intend to bring this development to the attention of the Speaker, that a Member of Parliament and a Minister of State has violated Article 78 and Article 98 of the Constitution. Its authority has been undermined. And it is because of developments like this, where there will be a conflict of interest, the constitutional provision is very clear, because in that process you must prove that the business transaction you are going to engage in will not lead to a conflict of interest."



"Bryan Acheampong also violently violated those constitutional provisions. So I am going to bring this to the attention of the Speaker, and I hope that the Speaker will crack the whip in this matter," Ablakwa added.