Ablakwa touts gains made from fight against corruption; promises not to give up

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption despite attempts to silence him through lawsuits.

Ablakwa thanked Ghanaians for their support, which bolsters his resolve to protect public funds and state assets.

He cited key achievements, including halting excessive presidential spending on luxury flights and preventing dubious transactions that could have cost the country millions.

Ablakwa vowed that no intimidation would stop his efforts, emphasizing the importance of continuing the fight for a better Ghana.

