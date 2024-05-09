Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly sensitizes communities on flood prevention

Regional News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has launched a two-day sensitization program aimed at promoting social and behavioral changes in flood-prone areas within the municipality.



This initiative, according to Graphic Online, falls under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, which focuses on addressing challenges in flood-prone communities across selected metropolitan and municipal assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.



As part of the GARID project, Ablekuma North is working to reduce flood risks and improve solid waste management in these vulnerable communities.



The assembly is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to implement this initiative.



During the sensitization program, the Presiding Member, Ibrahim Sulley, emphasized the importance of addressing issues in flood-prone areas, noting that 11 out of 14 electoral areas in Ablekuma North had been identified as flood-prone.



He highlighted the need to prevent waste disposal into drains, as it could block the flow of wastewater and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.



The assembly encouraged residents to assist in prosecuting offenders by providing evidence of improper waste disposal, for which they would be rewarded.



Residents were also advised to register with accredited refuse collectors to ensure proper disposal of waste and avoid prosecution.



Both the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress parliamentary aspirants for the area, Akua Owusu Afriyie and Awurabena Aubyn respectively, attended the sensitization program.



They emphasized the need to avoid politicizing flood issues and called for collective efforts to address the causes of flooding in the community.



Officials from NADMO conducted presentations and demonstrations on the importance of social and behavioral changes in preventing flooding and its adverse effects on humans.



The program aimed to educate residents on the importance of proper waste management and attitudinal change to mitigate the impact of floods in their communities.