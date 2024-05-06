Aboakyer Festival: Bushbuck presented to President Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The annual Aboakyer festival of the people of the Efutu Traditional Area in the Central Region concluded last Saturday with the highlight being the successful hunt and catch of a bushbuck.



According to the Daily Guide, this year's festival, themed "Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration," saw President Akufo-Addo as the guest of honour.



Central to the festival's tradition is the live capture of a bushbuck, which must be presented alive. The festival was launched in February, but the hunt and catch took place on Friday, May 3.



Traditional soldiers paraded through Winneba's main streets, followed by Asafo groups venturing into ancestral forests at dawn for the hunt.



The presentation of the live bushbuck to President Akufo-Addo signifies the festival's cultural significance and traditional reverence. The Aboakyer festival is renowned for its vibrant colors and cultural displays, showcasing the rich heritage of the Efutu people.



Despite its festive nature, the Aboakyer festival also serves as a platform for promoting development initiatives within the Efutu community.