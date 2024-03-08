About $250m needed to complete National Cathedral project - Rev. Kusi Boateng

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, a member and secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, has provided an estimate of the funds needed to complete the construction of the facility, which has faced delays due to financial constraints.



Speaking on Onua FM on March 7, 2024, Kusi Boateng emphasized the importance of recognizing the benefits the completed National Cathedral would bring to Ghana.



He indicated that an estimated amount of US$200 million to US$250 million would be sufficient to finalize the project, urging citizens to consider the advantages the Cathedral would offer the nation.



Comparatively, Kusi Boateng noted that Ghana's National Cathedral project would be more cost-effective than similar endeavors in the United States, despite boasting superior facilities.



He highlighted the inclusion of a Bible museum of Africa within the Cathedral complex, which he claimed would surpass the American Museum in terms of space, content, and technology, at a fraction of the cost.



Addressing allegations of irregularities and corruption surrounding the project, Kusi Boateng dismissed claims made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.



Ablakwa has been vocal in demanding transparency and accountability in the use of public funds for the National Cathedral, raising concerns about corporate governance breaches, financial mismanagement, and identity fraud within the project's Board of Trustees.