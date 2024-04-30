About 40 health facilities have been completed under Akufo-Addo – Okoe-Boye

Health News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Health Minister-designate, has announced the completion of over 40 health facilities across Ghana, including polyclinics, district centers, specialized units, and CHIP compounds, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility.



During a recent visit to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Okoe-Boye emphasized the importance of showcasing these completed projects as a source of encouragement for future endeavors.



He also revealed plans to construct an additional 20 health facilities to further strengthen healthcare services nationwide.



Highlighting the government's commitment to inclusivity, Dr. Okoe-Boye stated, "Sometimes it’s important to look at what has been done to give us hope for what to do. Apart from improving healthcare, the second one I said is to carry all of us along. Since this government took office, we have completed about 40 structures of health facilities, polyclinics, district centres, specialized units, CHIP compounds and all that."



"I'm not going to show pictures, as I said, we’ll carry everybody along so that you’ll walk through it and experience it. We are working on about 26 facilities, all facilities are outside agenda 111 and I believe strongly that we all will come and appreciate the effort being done," he added.