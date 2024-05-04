Abraham Koomson urges NDC to plan well for 2024 elections

Politics of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to craft a robust strategy for the 2024 general elections.



He highlighted the formidable opposition posed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which wields state resources, emphasizing the need for the NDC to work hard to secure victory.



Speaking on Ahotor 92.3 FM's 'Yepe Ahunu' show, Mr. Koomson underscored the NPP's perceived failure to meet the expectations of Ghanaians, positioning the NDC as the only viable alternative.



He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the NDC and Civil Society Organizations to unseat the NPP and steer the country towards a better future.



Mr. Koomson cautioned that the NPP is likely to employ various strategies, both legal and illegal, to win the elections. He urged the NDC to be prepared to counter these tactics effectively, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and readiness to protect the integrity of the electoral process.



Expressing optimism about the NDC's chances in the upcoming elections, especially with the addition of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to their ranks, Mr. Koomson warned that the NPP might resort to underhanded tactics to secure victory.



He cited the controversial incident involving Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko during the Ejisu by-election, where he was allegedly seen offering an envelope to Electoral Commission officials, as a cause for concern.



Mr. Koomson's remarks highlight the growing tension and competition in Ghana's political landscape as parties gear up for the 2024 elections. His call for the NDC to strategize effectively and collaborate with stakeholders reflects a broader concern for the democratic process and the need for transparent and fair elections in Ghana.