‘Abrantie from BoG’ refusing to talk about the economy – Mahama jabs Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to provide real solutions to Ghana's economic challenges, accusing him of relying solely on digitization as a remedy.



During a campaign rally, Mahama pointed out that the cedi's value has drastically decreased since he left office in January 2017, highlighting that it traded at GHC4 to a dollar then, compared to GHC16 today.



He argued that while Bawumia claims to be an economic expert, he has not adequately addressed pressing issues like inflation and currency depreciation.



Mahama urged voters to support his candidacy, promising that the NDC has the capability to revive the economy.