Abronye preaches violence ahead of 2024 polls

Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged supporters to retaliate if attacked by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a viral video, Abronye advised NPP members not to report such incidents to the police but to respond with equal force.

He outlined a retaliatory strategy for the 2024 elections, warning that any attack on an NPP member in one area would result in targeting an NDC member elsewhere.

He vowed to confront what he called "NDC's lawlessness and intimidation" in the Bono Region.

