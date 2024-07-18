Abu Jinapor asked to back off Damongo Chieftaincy matters

Regional News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Damongo Traditional Council has issued a stern warning to Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, demanding he cease disrespecting the affirmed Damongowura, Kelly Seidu Boresa I.



The council recognized Kelly Seidu Boresa I as the rightful chief and condemned the MP's actions, which included supporting an opposing faction and undermining traditional customs.



The council criticized Jinapor for interfering in local customs, exacerbating tensions, and undermining peace and security by ordering the release of detained suspects who later insulted the Gonja Kingdom's overlord.



They warned of potential massive demonstrations and political consequences if he continues to disregard their demands.