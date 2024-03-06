Abu Jinapor calls for climate change leaders in Africa to be rewarded

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The call for rewards and incentives for African countries leading the fight against climate change was made by Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



He made this appeal during the International Mines Ministers Summit which was held at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Canada on Monday.



The summit, themed “Striking a Balance for Success: Responsible Mining and the Energy Transition,” brought together ministers, industry leaders, and civil society organizations to discuss the future of mining in the face of global warming and the transition towards green minerals.



During Session One, titled “Sharing a Path to Success: Building a Framework for Collaboration,” the Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between governments and mining companies to sustain a mutually beneficial and sustainable mining industry.



Mr. Jinapor highlighted the need for affirmative action that would ensure host countries benefit more equitably from their natural resource endowment.



He stated that African countries that contribute to the fight against climate change should be incentivized to pursue that path.



Mr Jinapor also underscored the need for producers of raw materials for clean energy to benefit significantly from these minerals. While acknowledging the noble goal of energy transition, the Minister stressed the need for a deliberate and conscious policy that prioritizes the interests of host countries.



The Minister recommended a paradigm shift in Ghana's mining policy, from mere mineral production to value addition, exemplified by the recent Lithium agreement with Atlantic Lithium which ensures the establishment of a refinery plant in Ghana and the opportunity for Ghanaian ownership through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



Ministers from Canada, Germany, Peru, and Finland, among others, attended the summit. During the summit, the Lands Minister joined his counterparts on the sidelines to close the Toronto Stock Exchange amidst thunderous applause from global participants.