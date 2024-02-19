Abu Jinapor deems NDC's 24-Hour economy as mere slogan

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has lambasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, over their touted 24-hour economy policy, dismissing it as nothing more than a hollow slogan.



Jinapor emphasized that during the NDC's tenure, marked by frequent power outages known as dumsor, the country couldn't even sustain a 12-hour economy, let alone the promised 24-hour one.



He pointed out that the NDC's dismal track record casts doubts on their ability to deliver on their 24-hour economy pledge.



Speaking at a ceremony in Damongo where he was acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, Jinapor reiterated that the NDC has failed to elucidate the concept of a 24-hour economy to ordinary Ghanaians.



He underscored that the NDC's history of dumsor during their governance serves as a glaring testament to their inability to actualize such an economic vision.



The Minister's remarks come in the wake of the NPP's parliamentary primaries, where Jinapor emerged unchallenged as the party's candidate for the Damongo Constituency for the second consecutive time.



The ceremony, attended by various dignitaries including the General Secretary of the Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, Minister for Roads and Highways Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, and Minister-designate for Information Fatima Abubakar, served as a platform for Jinapor to rally support for the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Jinapor contrasted Bawumia's proactive policy initiatives within a short timeframe with Mahama's purported lack of substantive propositions. He criticized Mahama for his plea for a honeymoon period if elected, highlighting the necessity for concrete plans rather than vague assurances.



Furthermore, Jinapor challenged the feasibility of the NDC's 24-hour economy rhetoric, given their track record of economic mismanagement. He questioned how a party that presided over a period of debilitating power cuts could promise an economy that operates round the clock.



Highlighting the importance of technology and digitization in contemporary development, Jinapor commended Dr. Bawumia's efforts in championing policies conducive to Ghana's progress. He urged Ghanaians to throw their support behind the NPP and Dr. Bawumia to sustain the momentum of the government's progressive agenda.