Abu Jinapor denies allegations of Akufo-Addo ordering Yagbonwura to stand up

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency, has debunked a viral video circulating on social media alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the Gonja King to stand up during an event marking the first anniversary of the overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Soale Biikunuto Jewu Soale I.



In his first response to the allegations, Abu Jinapor labeled the video as false and misleading, suggesting that it's a ploy by certain individuals to manipulate public opinion ahead of the elections. He urged voters and the general public to critically assess the credibility of such information and not be swayed by false narratives aimed at influencing the electoral process.



Clarifying the incident, Jinapor explained how the President's entourage greeted the Yagbonwura during the event, emphasizing that there was no directive from President Akufo-Addo for the Gonja King to stand up. He reassured the people of Gonjaland of his respect for traditional authority, drawing from his royal lineage, and urged them not to be misled by misinformation.



Addressing rumors about his relationship with former President John Mahama, Jinapor highlighted their familial connection and dismissed claims of a strained relationship as part of a calculated effort by certain individuals to advance their own political agendas.



Reaffirming his commitment to development, Jinapor stressed that his focus extends beyond his constituency to all of Gonjaland, emphasizing the pressing need for infrastructure improvements such as electricity, water, roads, and education in the region.