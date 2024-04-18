Abu Jinapor launches Green Ghana day

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has launched this year's Green Ghana Day project, urging citizens to unite in planting and nurturing at least 10 million trees for a sustainable future.



Speaking at the launch event in Tamale alongside Ya-Na Abukari II, Jinapor emphasized the importance of the initiative in combating climate change and preserving the environment for future generations.



He underscored the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for tree planting and emphasized the need for collective action in addressing the climate crisis.



The Green Ghana Project, themed "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow," aims to plant six million seedlings in degraded forest reserves and four million seedlings in various locations, including farms and communities.



Traditional leaders, including Ya-Na Abukari II, have expressed support for the project and urged their subjects to participate actively in tree planting exercises.



The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and investment in green infrastructure for a brighter future. The Green Ghana initiative, which began in 2021, has seen significant success, with millions of trees planted across the country in previous editions.