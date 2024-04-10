Abu Sakara defends Kyerematen's call for a christian leader

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, the Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has defended Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change (M4C), amid controversy over his advocacy for a "Christian leader" in Ghana.



Mr. Kyerematen, while addressing congregants of the Church of Pentecost Dr. Wyatt Assembly, advocated for electing a Christian leader in Ghana, emphasizing qualities akin to those of Jesus Christ.



But Dr. Sakara believes that the backlash against Mr. Kyerematen's remarks has been blown out of proportion, noting that other individuals have made more contentious statements without facing similar criticism.



In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr. Sakara suggested that some are exploiting Mr. Kyerematen's statement for political gain in the upcoming December 7 general elections.



He emphasized that Ghana has maintained religious peace under Christian presidents and reassured that having a Christian leader would not threaten any religious group in the country.



“I think that it is over-dramatised. After all, people have said that it is time for a Muslim leader and nobody criticised it.



“I want to point out one thing that it is under a Christian president that we had a Hajj Village. It is under a Christian President that we have had a big plane land at Tamale for the first time to take people to Hajj.



“It is under a Christian President that we have had one of the most revered religious leaders in this country, the Chief Imam, who is promoted at all levels. So how does a Christian president prevent you from doing what you want to do as a Muslim,” he said.