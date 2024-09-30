You are here: HomeNews2024 09 30Article 1987469

Source: classfmonline.com

Aburi Girls' headmistess dies while on assignment in Italy

Mrs. Cynthia Anim, Headmistress of Aburi Girls Senior High School, has died while attending an educational workshop in Rome, Italy.

The news was announced by Rev. E.A. Asiedu, Chairman of the school's Board of Governors, who expressed deep sorrow for the loss.

An emergency board meeting has been scheduled to discuss arrangements following her passing.

Mrs. Anim was recognized for her commitment to advancing education at the school.

