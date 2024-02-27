Aburi Girls student died of cerebrospinal meningitis – autopsy report reveals

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

An autopsy carried out on the body of Stacy Okyere, the late first-year student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School has established that she died of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, an acute inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord.



The post-mortem was conducted at the Ghana Police Hospital and additional tests ran at the Ghana Standards Authority.



Nora Danso, elder sister of the deceased who made the disclosure in an interview with Starr News said the family expects to receive the hard copy of the report by close of today, Monday February 26, 2024.



"Yes, the report has been endorsed, today we will get the report itself…the hard copy. The CID officer said after endorsemement, they need to run several copies. The school needs a copy, Ghana Police Servive needs a copy and then they will bring the origional copy to the family. So they need to run all these copies before they hand over the origional to us."



She further dislosed that the burial ceremony of the late student will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Ablekuma in Accra.



The 15-year-old student tragically passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 after complaining of severe stomach pains.



According to a source within the school, allegations suggest that the student was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who reportedly accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.



Tragically, by the time she was rushed to the hospital, she had passed away.