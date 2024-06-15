Accident on the N1

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

At 13.35 a white Mercedes Benz fully loaded with passengers while driving at speed from Achimota/ Abelenkpe direction Lapaz busted the left back tyre and somersaulted just at the cross road with Abofu.



Many passengers sustained severe injuries and were taken by some vehicles to the nearby healthcare facility most likely Achimota Community Hospital.



It has to be noticed



Read full articlethat almost immediately after the accident a black V8 with lights indicating to be an official car after driving in the opposite direction to avoid the traffic congestion loaded a number of injured passengers.



At a first look, the busted tyres looked in precarious condition with the tread on the surface totally shaved off, and eventually, speed and poor driving skill contributed to the loss of control of the vehicle.