You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950893

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accident on the N1

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

207 Benz Passenger car involved in the accident 207 Benz Passenger car involved in the accident

At 13.35 a white Mercedes Benz fully loaded with passengers while driving at speed from Achimota/ Abelenkpe direction Lapaz busted the left back tyre and somersaulted just at the cross road with Abofu.

Many passengers sustained severe injuries and were taken by some vehicles to the nearby healthcare facility most likely Achimota Community Hospital.

It has to be noticed

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment