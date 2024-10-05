You are here: HomeNews2024 10 05Article 1989791

Accident vehicle with police stickers does not belong to us – Police

The Ghana Police Service has clarified that a truck involved in a viral accident video, which displayed police stickers, does not belong to them.

The truck, with registration number ER 765 – 17, was involved in an accident at Nkonsa in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement, the police explained that the truck is owned by Road Safety Management Services Ltd, not the police.

They added that an investigation into the incident has already begun.

