Accident vehicle with police stickers does not belong to us – Police

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has clarified that a truck involved in a viral accident video, which displayed police stickers, does not belong to them.



The truck, with registration number ER 765 – 17, was involved in an accident at Nkonsa in the Ashanti Region.



In a statement, the police explained that the truck is owned by Road Safety Management Services Ltd, not the police.



They added that an investigation into the incident has already begun.