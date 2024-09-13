Accountant jailed two years for stealing Ghana Police Church

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: GNA

Edward Unicorn, 32, was sentenced to two years in prison by an Adentan Circuit Court for embezzling GHC40,433.50 from the Ghana Police Church.



As the church's accountant, Unicorn used the funds for online betting, losing it all.



Despite pleading guilty and explaining his addiction to the betting game Aviator, the court convicted him and ordered him to pay GHC5,000 in restitution.



An additional GHC2,775 recovered from Unicorn will be returned to the church.



Unicorn’s theft included unauthorized transactions and mismanagement of offertory funds, detected by the church in August 2024.