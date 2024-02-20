Accra Academy faces 'dumsor' as ECG disconnects supply over debt

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Academy Senior High School (SHS) is currently facing a power outage after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the electricity supply due to purported unpaid arrears.



According to a Citi News report, the entire campus was in darkness as of 8:40 pm, forcing students to use torchlights for studying in their classrooms.



An anonymous teacher expressed deep concern, describing the situation as unprecedented in his 31-year teaching career. The power supply to teachers, who also use prepaid meters, was reportedly cut off. The teacher revealed being informed about the arrival of ECG officials at the school to disconnect the power due to outstanding debts.



Despite pleas and attempts at negotiation, the ECG officials, claiming to be from the head office, remained adamant in their directive to disconnect the power. The anonymous teacher urged the Electricity Company to restore the school's power supply, expressing concerns for students' safety and highlighting the potential impact on teaching and learning.



He stated, "Today is the saddest day in my life as a teacher who has worked for over 31 years. I have never seen this anywhere… We have done everything possible for them not to do what we are currently going through, but they never listened to us."



The teacher appealed to ECG leaders, emphasising the presence of students in school and urging them to reconsider their actions for the well-being of the school community.