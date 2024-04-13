Accra-Anloga-Keta transport fares increased by 20 per cent

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Transport fares from Accra to Anloga and Keta have been increased by 20 per cent, effective Thursday, April 11, 2024.



Mr Rolex Agbey Miheso, the Chairman of the Accra-Anloga-Keta branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) told the Ghana News Agency on Friday that it was an interim solution to cushion the drivers while they awaited an official announcement.



“We were supposed to have a meeting with the Minister and other stakeholders, but it could not come off as scheduled. So as leadership, we decided to take this initiative to cushion our members for now,” he said.



Mr Miheso said the fares were likely to be pegged around 30 to 40 per cent.

Passengers who spoke with the GNA confirmed paying Gh¢70 instead of the usual Gh¢60 they used to pay for the Accra to the Anloga-Keta trips.



Meanwhile, the GPRTU and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have jointly advised commuters against paying any unapproved fares until the

officially approved one is announced.



The advice follows the announcement by the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana of a 30 per cent increase in fares effective, Saturday, April 13.



A press release jointly issued by the GPRTU and the GRTCC attributed the decision by the transport operators to increase fares to the government’s failure to adequately address their grievances.