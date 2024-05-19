Accra Central Market faces shortage of enema syringes

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Central Market has been grappling with a significant shortage of enema bulb syringes, locally known as “bentua,” for the past three months, leaving many vendors without stock, Graphic Online reports.



This supply disruption was revealed during a week-long investigation by The Mirror, which involved interactions with several traders. Vendors from various regions who rely on the market for wholesale purchases have repeatedly left empty-handed.



According to these vendors, the shortage stems from a Kumasi-based licensed importer who monopolizes the importation of “bentua.” Georgina, a vendor at UTC in Accra, explained that the importer supplies most of the stock to Kumasi and some West African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, leaving only a small quantity for Accra.



This exclusive import arrangement has left vendors and their customers in a difficult position. “Frequent complaints and agitation from prospective customers have been overwhelming,” one vendor noted. Customers eager to obtain “bentua” have observed vendors abandoning their stalls to try and secure stock from distributors.



Confusion arose during the investigation when some vendors mistook the reporter for an importer. Maame Bee, a vendor at Kingsway, expressed frustration, saying, “If the woman in Kumasi does not supply the Accra Central market, nobody else seems to have the right to import into the country.”



Another vendor, Naa Tsotsòo, selling in front of the Universal Merchant Bank at Okaishie market, echoed these concerns. “Unfortunately, we cannot produce ‘bentua’ in Ghana,” she lamented, citing production in China, Germany, Holland, and an Indian company in Abidjan. She questioned why Ghana couldn't produce its own, given its long history of use.



The shortage has severely impacted vendors like Offeibea, who has been in the business for 16 years and relies heavily on its sales. “Because of the shortage, I am unable to sell wholesale. What I have now is just for retailing, and it affects business; I can’t make much profit,” she stated.



Despite these challenges, the “bentua” remains a highly sought-after item, with prices ranging from GH₵25 to GH₵70 depending on size. It is used for various health and ritual purposes, including administering liquid through the anus.



However, Dr. Philemon Kumassah, a general surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, advised caution. He explained that using the syringe for herbal administration could harm the colon and should only be used in rare medical conditions with special, gentle enemas. Midwife Doreen Osei from the Mamprobi Polyclinic debunked rumors that the syringe was needed in labor wards, clarifying that a “penguin sucker” is used instead.



Users of the syringe, including young people, explained their varied reasons for its use, from relieving constipation and diarrhea to administering medication and punishment. Daavi, a market woman, and Ella Mensah, 28, shared their practices, with Ella claiming it as a birth control method.



Market women also discussed handling the “bentua,” noting that the tube could be replaced with a ballpoint pen container. While some found the original tube more hygienic and safe, others believed the improvised version could suffice with proper adjustments.