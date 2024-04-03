Accra Circuit Court remands trader for skipping trial in fraud case

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 25-year-old trader, Michael Azu, into police custody after he failed to appear in court for his trial on charges of defrauding by false pretence.



Azu's absence during the court proceedings on December 7, 2023, led to the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest.



According to reports, Azu is accused of duping another trader, Kwadwo Tetteh, of GH¢250,000 under the pretence of providing him with a KIA Rhino Truck. Tetteh, who resides in Odumase Krobo, allegedly handed over the money to Azu after being assured that he would receive the vehicle to aid his sachet water supply business.



However, Azu purportedly went into hiding after receiving the funds, prompting Tetteh to report the matter to the police. Subsequently, Azu was arrested, but he failed to attend the scheduled court hearings.



Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi, leading the prosecution, revealed that Azu and Tetteh had known each other through their involvement in the distribution of sachet water. Azu allegedly approached Tetteh in September 2020, claiming that his brother abroad had shipped KIA Rhino Trucks to him for clearance at Tema Harbour.



Assured by Azu's promises, Tetteh entrusted him with the substantial sum, believing he would receive the promised vehicle. However, Azu allegedly disappeared after receiving the money, prompting legal action.



During his appearance in court on January 9, 2024, Azu was remanded into police custody until his next scheduled appearance on January 22. Despite being denied the charges and initially granted bail, Azu now faces detention pending further legal proceedings.



The case underscores the prevalence of fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals, particularly within the trading community. Such incidents highlight the importance of due diligence and caution when engaging in financial transactions, especially those involving significant sums of money.



The delay in Azu's trial and his subsequent remand into custody serve as a reminder of the legal consequences individuals may face for failing to comply with court orders and attend scheduled hearings. As the case progresses, stakeholders await further developments in the pursuit of justice for the aggrieved party and accountability for the accused trader.