Accra High Court orders arrest of CID Director General for failure to appear in contempt case

The Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police and the DG of Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



This action comes after the court found them in contempt for failing to honor a court order related to an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach concerning the release of a vehicle.



During the court session on April 15, 2024, Counsel for the Application, Abraham Arthur, presented an application for committal for Contempt against the CID boss and the DG of Legal and Prosecution Unit for not adhering to the court's directives. The court had specifically ordered their appearance on that day.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, presiding over the case, expressed disappointment that the respondents did not comply despite being served notice. She emphasized that no one is above the law before issuing the bench warrant for their arrest.



This decision follows previous court orders dating back to March 19, 2024, where the court had directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the appearance of the respondents. Despite these orders, they failed to comply, prompting the court's action.



The case stems from an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach seeking the release of a vehicle impounded by the Ghana Police. Despite a court order on January 29, 2024, directing the respondents to release the vehicle, they allegedly failed to comply, leading to the contempt charges against them.