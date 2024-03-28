Accra Mayor inspects infrastructure projects in the metropolis

Regional News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra's Mayor, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, recently conducted a tour of various communities in the metropolis to assess the progress of several infrastructure projects in the education, health, and sanitation sectors.



Among the projects inspected were a sanitation court, aimed at prosecuting sanitation offences to bolster the city's cleanliness efforts, a school project at Avenor, which includes an 18-unit classroom block and a nursery block with modern facilities, a two-story medical storage facility at Mamprobi Hospital, and an ultra-modern abattoir at Jamestown.



Mayor Sackey expressed satisfaction with the progress made on these projects, highlighting their importance in driving socio-economic development and enhancing residents' quality of life. She reaffirmed the city's commitment to completing these projects within set timelines to benefit all city dwellers.



The establishment of a dedicated sanitation court underscores the city's resolve to tackle sanitation challenges through strict enforcement of byelaws, with penalties for littering and indiscriminate refuse dumping. The Avenor School project aims to improve educational facilities and create conducive learning environments for all school-going children in the city.



Regarding the medical storage facility at Mamprobi Hospital, Mayor Sackey emphasized its role in supporting healthcare infrastructure, ensuring efficient management and storage of medical supplies.



She also highlighted the significance of the modern abattoir in Jamestown, which seeks to address challenges in the meat processing industry, including outdated facilities and poor sanitation practices.



Mayor Sackey reiterated the city's commitment to prioritizing infrastructure development initiatives that directly impact residents' lives, aiming to achieve a fair and resilient city with equal socio-economic opportunities for all.



She also engaged community members and stakeholders during the visit, emphasizing transparency and community involvement in the development process.