Accra Mayor visits Dogo Beach after fire outbreak

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, made an impromptu visit to Dogo Beach, a temporary fishing bay for fisherfolk in Jamestown, following a fire outbreak.



The purpose of her visit was to express solidarity with and offer support to the affected community members.



Dogo Beach, opposite the Fire Service Training School, has been serving as a temporary refuge for fisherfolk relocated due to the ongoing construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour. The fire outbreak has significantly impacted the livelihoods of these residents.



During her visit, the Mayor expressed deep sympathy to those affected by the fire outbreak and commended the resilience of the fisherfolk. She assured them of the city's support in their time of need, stating that all available resources would be mobilised to provide immediate assistance and support to the affected residents.



The Mayor empathised with the affected residents and assured them of the Assembly's commitment to establishing a comprehensive compensation plan to alleviate their financial burden. She stressed the importance of community solidarity in times of crisis and called on residents to support one another during the recovery process.



She also urged residents to be vigilant and responsible, advising them to take proactive measures to reduce fire hazards within their homes. This includes minimising fire loads to mitigate the risk of fire outbreaks in communities.



Addressing concerns about the delay in firefighters' arrival, Assistant Divisional Officer Christabel Love clarified that the team had been engaged in extinguishing another blaze in Korle Bu and its surrounding areas. She advised residents to reduce the amount of fire loads in their homes to prevent future outbreaks.



The Mayor's visit and reassurance underscore the importance of swift action and community support in times of crisis. The city's commitment to providing assistance and implementing preventive measures demonstrates its dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.