Accra Metropolitan Assembly reviews achievements and plans for future initiatives

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) convened its inaugural general assembly meeting for 2024 to reflect on key accomplishments from the previous year, assess ongoing projects, and outline future plans.



Presided over by the Presiding Member, Hon. Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the meeting gathered assembly members, department heads, staff, and civil society representatives.



During the meeting, Mayor Elisabeth Kwatsoe Sackey highlighted successful programs aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and residents' quality of life.



These included the completion of various projects such as a 2-unit KG block, a 2-storey maternity theatre block, and a 3-storey 18-unit classroom block. Additionally, a child daycare center for children of migrants in the informal waste sector, a storage facility for the Mamprobi Hospital, and an ultramodern abattoir were completed.



Financially, the Assembly realized 80.41% of its budgeted revenue of GH¢ 49,091,751.00 for 2023 by the end of December.



The Mayor emphasized the need for continued collaboration with the private sector to drive sustainable development and highlighted ongoing efforts to complete stalled projects with assistance from the Coastal Development Authority and other stakeholders.



Mayor Sackey announced approval for the establishment of a roofing sheet factory and other household items at the current Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro office. Under Agenda 111, the Assembly plans to expand and upgrade the Kaneshie Poly Clinic to a functional hospital, complete with surgical and medical wards, theatre, paediatrics, maternity, and administrative offices.



Regarding the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) component of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the Assembly received GH¢72,207.34 for the implementation of approved work plans. To ensure effective utilization, a Fund Management Committee will be constituted to vet applications and monitor fund utilization.



Assembly members raised concerns about vehicle availability for monitoring work at the sub-metro level and called for greater vigilance regarding the sale of fake tickets. They also emphasized the importance of maintaining the AMA building and conference halls to attract more business.



In conclusion, Mayor Sackey called for unity and cooperation among assembly members and stakeholders to address challenges and build a resilient city. The meeting highlighted the AMA's commitment to improving infrastructure, service delivery, and overall development in Accra.