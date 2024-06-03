You are here: HomeNews2024 06 03Article 1945946

Regional News of Monday, 3 June 2024

    

Source: Angel Online

Accra: Sakaman traders lament ‘illegal’ increases in transport fares

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

They criticize trotro drivers and mates for exploiting the situation They criticize trotro drivers and mates for exploiting the situation

Traders in Sakaman, Greater Accra, are distressed by unauthorized increases in transportation fares, affecting their businesses.

They criticize trotro drivers and mates for exploiting the situation, leading to fares rising from GH¢6.00 to GH¢7.00 or GH¢8.00.

This rise, attributed to fuel price hikes, hampers traders' daily activities and reduces customer traffic, impacting profits.

The lack of a fixed budget adds to their challenges. They urge transport authorities to implement fare increment regulations to curb these exploitative practices.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment