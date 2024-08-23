Accra Technical University enhances waste management with acquisition of compactor truck

General News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: atu.edu.com

Accra Technical University (ATU) has acquired a refuse compactor truck to improve campus waste management and reduce costs previously incurred by outsourcing.



At the handover ceremony, Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Amevi Ackapovi highlighted the necessity of this investment due to the growing student population and increased waste.



He emphasized that the truck would provide more reliable waste collection and urged responsible use.



Registrar Dr. Sylvia Oppong also stressed the importance of maintaining university assets.



Additionally, vehicles were presented to newly appointed officials, with a reminder to care for them responsibly.