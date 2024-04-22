Accra Technical University holds matriculation ceremony

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Technical University recently conducted its 2023/2024 matriculation ceremony in Accra, advising students to uphold the institution's reputation by avoiding activities that could tarnish its image.



The students were encouraged to take advantage of the available learning tools and academic environment to excel in their respective fields of study.



The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, reiterated the university's commitment to providing guidance and support for student success, emphasizing the need for their full cooperation and respect for authority.



A total of 10,940 students participated in the matriculation ceremony, pledging to pursue various courses. Among them were 4,614 Bachelor of Technology students, 4,391 Higher National Diploma (HND) students, and 550 Diploma students.



Prof. Acakpovi urged the students to strive to be top performers in their classes, highlighting opportunities for collaboration with universities in China, Germany, and the USA for further studies, exchange programs, and employment.



The Acting Vice-Chancellor also emphasized the importance of students familiarizing themselves with the university's rules and regulations as outlined in the Students' Guide and Code of Ethics & Conduct.



He encouraged them to acquire skills and competencies that would enhance their employability and potentially enable them to create jobs in their respective fields.



Prof. Acakpovi advised students to regularly check their emails, the iCampus platform, and noticeboards for important updates. He highlighted the university library's role in supporting academic learning and urged students to report any challenges they encounter to the appropriate authorities.



He concluded by encouraging students to cultivate perseverance, determination, and vision to overcome challenges they may face during their academic journey.