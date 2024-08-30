Accra-Tema Motorway flyover nearly complete

Regional News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Commuters on the Accra-Tema Motorway are set to benefit from a major upgrade as the Flower Pot interchange flyover nears completion, with 92% of the work done.



This long-awaited project, which began in 2020, aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel times between Accra and Tema.



The flyover, expected to be commissioned in October, promises to improve driving conditions, minimize accidents, and boost local economic activity.



This development marks a significant step forward in modernizing Ghana’s transportation network and providing much-needed relief to frustrated motorists.