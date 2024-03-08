You are here: HomeNews2024 03 08Article 1921733

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 March 2024

    

Source: GNA

Accra circuit court sentences man to six months for mobile phone theft

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The prosecution said the po­lice searched Cudjoe and found four mobile phones The prosecution said the po­lice searched Cudjoe and found four mobile phones

The Accra Circuit Court ‘3’ has sentenced an unemployed man to six months imprisonment for steal­ing mobile phones and unlawful entry.

Tellfonic Cudjoe Ofori ad­mitted to unlawfully entering the rooms of Hamida Khalid, Veri­tasFiatuse, and Ruby Hiovor, and making away with their mobile phones.

He was convicted on his own plea to a six-month jail term in hard labour on each count, which runs concurrently.

Cudjoe was discharged on the fifth count of stealing an Infinix smart 7 plus cellular phone because the owner was not found.

Cudjoe stole a Samsung A8 valued at GH¢800.00 belonging to Hamida, an Infinix smartphone valued at GH¢1,400.00 and GH¢80.00 belonging to Fiatuse as well a Samsung A12 valued at GH¢1,400.00 belonging to Ruby.

Police Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said that the complain­ants were Hamida and Ruby, traders, and Fiatuse, a National Security Officer, all residents of Nsuo-Ano, Lakeside, Accra.

The prosecution said the con­vict, who resides at Abogaloshie, Accra, was spotted in a taxicab by Police Motor Bike Patrols at Ac­cra Trade Union Congress (TUC) Traffic Light heading towards Adabraka.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo told the court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful, that when the police intercepted a taxicab at Graphic Road, Accra, they found Cudjoe in the passenger seat looking suspicious.

The prosecution said the po­lice searched Cudjoe and found four mobile phones; Samsung A8 valued at GH¢800.00, Sam­sung A12 valued GH¢1,400.00, two Infinix Smart 7 plus valued GH¢2,800.00.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said when the convict was interro­gated, he admitted he stole the phones at Nsuo-Ano, Lake Side.

The court heard that Cudjoe was arrested and handed over to Accra Central Police, together with the phones.

According to Chief Insp Teye-Okuffo, Fiatuse said Cudjoe stole GH¢80.00 in addition to the phone.

The prosecution said the con­vict in his investigation cautioned statement, admitted the offence.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment