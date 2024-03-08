Accra circuit court sentences man to six months for mobile phone theft

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 March 2024
Source: GNA
The Accra Circuit Court ‘3’ has sentenced an unemployed man to six months imprisonment for stealing mobile phones and unlawful entry.
Tellfonic Cudjoe Ofori admitted to unlawfully entering the rooms of Hamida Khalid, VeritasFiatuse, and Ruby Hiovor, and making away with their mobile phones.
He was convicted on his own plea to a six-month jail term in hard labour on each count, which runs concurrently.
Cudjoe was discharged on the fifth count of stealing an Infinix smart 7 plus cellular phone because the owner was not found.
Cudjoe stole a Samsung A8 valued at GH¢800.00 belonging to Hamida, an Infinix smartphone valued at GH¢1,400.00 and GH¢80.00 belonging to Fiatuse as well a Samsung A12 valued at GH¢1,400.00 belonging to Ruby.
Police Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said that the complainants were Hamida and Ruby, traders, and Fiatuse, a National Security Officer, all residents of Nsuo-Ano, Lakeside, Accra.
The prosecution said the convict, who resides at Abogaloshie, Accra, was spotted in a taxicab by Police Motor Bike Patrols at Accra Trade Union Congress (TUC) Traffic Light heading towards Adabraka.
Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo told the court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful, that when the police intercepted a taxicab at Graphic Road, Accra, they found Cudjoe in the passenger seat looking suspicious.
The prosecution said the police searched Cudjoe and found four mobile phones; Samsung A8 valued at GH¢800.00, Samsung A12 valued GH¢1,400.00, two Infinix Smart 7 plus valued GH¢2,800.00.
Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said when the convict was interrogated, he admitted he stole the phones at Nsuo-Ano, Lake Side.
The court heard that Cudjoe was arrested and handed over to Accra Central Police, together with the phones.
According to Chief Insp Teye-Okuffo, Fiatuse said Cudjoe stole GH¢80.00 in addition to the phone.
The prosecution said the convict in his investigation cautioned statement, admitted the offence.