Accra mayor and Norwegian ambassador visit innovative child daycare centre in Old Fadama

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accompanied by the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ingrid Mollestad, Accra's Mayor, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, recently visited a state-of-the-art child daycare centre in Old Fadama.



The visit aimed to familiarize the ambassador with the project and inspect its modern amenities to support similar initiatives in the city.



Constructed under the Mayor’s Migration Council's Global Cities Fund and financed by the Robert Bosch Foundation, the daycare centre signifies a collaborative effort to address challenges faced by migrant families, especially those working in the informal waste sector.



It is designed to provide a nurturing environment for children aged six months to three years.



During the visit, Mayor Sackey expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, highlighting the centre's role in fostering inclusivity and addressing the needs of vulnerable populations. She emphasized its significance in creating a more equitable and compassionate city, providing a haven for learning and growth for children of migrant families.



Bernard Boakye, the project manager, led the tour of the facility, showcasing its modern features. He reiterated the commitment to providing high-quality care and support to migrant families, emphasizing the centre's potential to make a meaningful difference in their lives.



Constructed by City Plus Limited, the daycare centre features age-appropriate classrooms, a spacious play area, and designated spaces for meals and rest. These amenities ensure the holistic development and well-being of the children, paving the way for a brighter future for all involved.