Accra to host third African Media Convention with 1,000 participants

The upcoming third African Media Convention (AMC) in Accra is set to host around 1,000 media practitioners from across Africa, including 600 participants from 30 countries and over 400 local participants.



The event, scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from May 15 to 17, 2024, will be opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will also have dinner with foreign media practitioners and selected local participants.



Organized by The African Editors’ Forum (TAEF), the AMC is considered the largest gathering of media stakeholders and policymakers on the continent.



It aims to bring together media experts, scholars, students, journalists, and representatives from various organizations to discuss and shape the future of media in Africa and beyond.



The convention also focuses on safeguarding media freedoms and the safety of journalists across the continent.



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Co-chair of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) highlighted the significance of hosting the AMC in Ghana, emphasizing the country's growing reputation as a conference destination.



He expressed confidence that the convention would serve as a platform to discuss key issues affecting the media industry in Africa and promote a positive African narrative globally.



The AMC will address important topics such as combating misinformation

on social media platforms and promoting a positive African narrative.



Additionally, the Minister for Information Designate, Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar and the President of GJA gave a briefing to the media about preparations for a convention that will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from 15th to 17th May 2024.



Several member associations and CSOs have expressed their support for the convention. The deadline for registration for Ghanaian media has been extended to Friday 3rd May 2024.



It coincides with the 75th anniversary of the GJA, adding historical value to the event. Dwumfour assured stakeholders that the GJA and the LOC were fully prepared to host the convention, with all logistics and support in place.



The event will be broadcast live on GTV and other major media outlets, with media houses allocated quotas for their members to participate.



Dwumfour called on journalists and media personalities to treat the AMC as a significant event and help create buzz around it to achieve its goals.