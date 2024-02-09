Accused security guard's self-incriminating remark draws laughter in court

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kofi Gyan, a security guard facing charges of theft, inadvertently incriminated himself during a court session at the Accra Circuit Court.



When questioned by the trial judge about the recovered items found in his room, Gyan, also known as Adamu, indirectly admitted to stealing, stating, "What I took is what the Police collected from my room."



The 45-year-old, along with his counsel, denied charges of unlawful entry and two counts of stealing.



Gyan is accused of breaking into a warehouse and stealing men’s clothing valued at GHC9,050, along with assorted men’s apparel worth GHC225,070.



Despite his counsel's application for bail, Gyan was denied bail by Judge Isaac Oheneba Kufour and remanded in police custody until February 21, 2024.



The complainants, Emmanuel Wese and Abigail Darko, traders residing in Dome and Mile 7, reported the theft of their goods stored in Tudu, where Gyan worked as a security guard.



CCTV footage from an adjacent warehouse implicated Gyan in multiple theft incidents.



Upon thorough searching of Gyan's room, the police found 143 pieces of menswear worth GHC13,401, identified by Wese, and 67 articles worth GHC9,050, recognized by Abigail.



The prosecution detailed how Gyan led the police to demonstrate his method of entering the warehouse and stealing items by raising one side of the shutter.