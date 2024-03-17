Action People’s Party slams NPP for neglecting Ashanti Region's development

Politics of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, the Founder and leader of the Action People’s Party, has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of neglecting the development of the Ashanti Region.



Despite the region's unwavering support for the NPP in elections, Asamoah asserts that the party has failed to prioritize infrastructure and economic growth in the area.



Traditionally, the Ashanti Region has been a stronghold for the NPP, consistently delivering victories in presidential elections and securing numerous parliamentary seats.



Currently, the NPP holds a significant majority of 42 out of the 47 parliamentary seats in the region, compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 4 seats and one independent candidate.



However, despite the region's electoral loyalty to the NPP, concerns have arisen regarding the lack of substantial infrastructural development under NPP administrations.



Speaking on the Onua FM, Asamoah stated, “NPP as a party needs nothing from the Ashanti’s except votes, so whether the Ashanti region would develop or not they don’t care and that is why this government has nothing to show in terms of development in the Region. Go to Ashanti Region, all road construction projects have stalled and so I can say that the NPP has taken the Ashanti’s for granted,” he stated.



Calling on the electorate to reconsider their support for the NPP in upcoming elections, Asamoah urged voters to hold the party accountable for its failure to deliver meaningful development in the Ashanti Region.



He argued that the NPP's apparent indifference to the region's needs should prompt voters to seek alternatives that prioritize genuine progress and prosperity for the area.