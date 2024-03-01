ActionAid Ghana unveils five-year plan to fight poverty and gender inequality

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Action Aid Ghana, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has launched a five-year plan to eradicate poverty and gender inequality through building the capacities of the people.



The project will be executed from 2023 to 2028 in line with the organization's core objectives of building and developing both infrastructural and human capacity to eradicate poverty, especially among the vulnerable.



The project, dubbed “Active Citizenship for Social Justice,” was launched at a workshop in Wa. The Country Director of ActionAid, John Nkaw, announced at the launch that the project would be on three prongs, promoting a green economy, deepening active citizenship, and deepening good governance.



Participants in the workshop included representatives of government agencies, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the private sector, development partners, and activists, among others.



The Country Director pointed out that climate change had caught up with the region, and this had been witnessed through the drying up of several local rivers and a changing rainfall pattern.



He added that poverty had been estimated to threaten the world by 2025 because of global conditions brought about by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War.



The Country Director further stated that the project aimed to address the widening poverty, gender inequality, and increasing injustices around the world and called for immediate measures and a community-centred approach towards addressing these developmental challenges.



The project outlines priorities and areas of focus on the overarching goal of defeating poverty and gender inequality, as well as promoting ActionAid Ghana's brand to attract income that is aligned with their principles.



The organization will be pursuing an aggressive fundraising strategy to raise the projected percentage ratio of partnership income and regular giving by 2028. Sebastian Ziem, a Chief Investigator at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said the initiative aligned with their agenda to introduce innovation in addressing developmental challenges for equitable opportunities for all citizens.



Mr Ziem stated that the project would set the tone for a safer environment for all to contribute to nation-building and development.