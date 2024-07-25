You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963205

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

“Activate ShortCode, contact ICT Coordinators for Laptop collection”, Teachers urged

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This process ensures that only eligible staff receive their laptops This process ensures that only eligible staff receive their laptops

Teachers and qualified non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) who have not yet received their laptops under the government's One Teacher – One Laptop Initiative can now generate their collection codes by dialing *790*555#.

According to the manufacturing firm’s statement, they should also contact ICT Coordinators in their respective regions or districts for assistance.

Nearly 96% of the beneficiaries have received their laptops, and efforts are being made to reach the remaining staff.

This process ensures that only eligible staff receive their laptops, with specific dates set for different regions to collect their devices.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment