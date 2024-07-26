Ada Traditional Council lifts ban on Radio Ada

Regional News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: www.thefourthestategh.com

The Ada Traditional Council (ATC) has lifted a two-year ban on Radio Ada, allowing the station to cover the Asafotufiami Festival.



The ban was originally imposed in 2022 after the station reported on a controversial salt mining concession granted to Electrochem Ghana Limited.



The ATC’s spokesperson, Nene Agudey Obichere III, described the lifting of the ban as a reconciliatory gesture aimed at promoting healing and unity.



Radio Ada and the Media Foundation for West Africa welcomed the decision, hoping it marks the beginning of renewed cooperation for the development of the Ada Traditional Area.